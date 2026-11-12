Thane Police Rescue 4-Month-Old Baby Girl Within 10 Hours Of Abduction Near Majiwada Bridge; 52-Year-Old Woman Arrested | file pic [Representational Image]

Thane: In a dramatic sequence of events that sent shockwaves through the Majiwada area, Thane police successfully rescued a four-month-old baby girl within ten hours of her abduction. The swift and coordinated multi-team operation led to the apprehension of a 52-year-old woman, bringing immense relief to the victim’s family and the local community.

The incident unfolded on the morning of November 7, between 5:00 AM and 7:00 AM, near a petrol pump under the Majiwada Bridge. The infant’s father, 27-year-old Chogalal Mangilal Vaniya, filed an urgent formal complaint at the Chitalsar Police Station after an unidentified individual abducted his four-month-old daughter. Taking immediate cognizance of the gravity of the crime, police registered an official case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Recognizing the sensitivity and urgency of the matter, Senior Police Inspector Sunil Warkade promptly briefed senior department officials. Acting on specific instructions from Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam, five specialized police squads from Zone 5 were immediately deployed to investigate. "The abduction of a four-month-old infant is a heinous crime that required an immediate and uncompromising response," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam. "Our teams mobilized instantly across multiple locations, utilizing technical surveillance and confidential intelligence to track down the accused within ten hours."

The deployed teams launched an intense manhunt, scouring key areas including the crime scene surroundings, Kapurbawdi, Thane Railway Station, and the Kalwa locality. The breakthrough finally came when authorities located the abducted infant near a public toilet in Sayba Nagar within the Kalwa area. Police apprehended the suspect, identified as Kamal Dattu More, a 52-year-old scrap dealer, and safely rescued the baby girl from her custody before reuniting the child with her mother.

The meticulous operation was executed under the overarching guidance and supervision of Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dumbre, Joint Commissioner of Police Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Mamta D'Souza. Commending the force, Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dumbre stated, "This operation stands as a testament to the dedication, swift coordination, and operational readiness of our Thane police personnel. Senior Inspector Sunil Warkade and the five deployed squads acted with exceptional promptness to close in on the suspect and ensure the child was safely restored to her mother."