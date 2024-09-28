 Thane: Police Register Case Against 2 For Cramming 24 Cattle Into Truck & Illegally Transporting Them
"We received information that some domestic animals were crammed into a truck and being transported. Accordingly, a suspicious truck was stopped at a checkpoint near Birla Gate. A total of 24 domestic animals, including 14 buffaloes, were found tied up and crammed into the vehicle," an official of the Ulhasnagar police station said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Thane: Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly cramming 24 bovine animals in a truck and transporting them illegally in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

The police took the action in Ulhasnagar town on Thursday following a tip-off, he said.

Statement Of An Official Of The Ulhasnagar Police Station

The accused, identified as Santosh Gaitadak (34) and Abdul Gani Baba Pathan (46), were booked under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he said.

