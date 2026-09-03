Thane Police Recover 180 Missing Mobile Phones Worth ₹19.59 Lakh Using CEIR Portal

Crime Branch teams traced and recovered hundreds of missing handsets reported across the Thane Police Commissionerate | File Photo

Thane, September 3, 2026: In a major crackdown, the Thane City Police Crime Branch has successfully traced and recovered 180 missing mobile phones valued at Rs 19,59,200. The operation was launched following a surge in lost phone reports across various police stations in the commissionerate.

CEIR Portal Used

Acting on instructions from Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, dedicated squads were formed within the Crime Branch to track down the missing devices. Investigators utilised the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to trace the devices.

Police revealed that individuals who found the lost phones had resold them outside Thane city and across neighbouring states. Despite significant logistical challenges in retrieving devices from distant locations, dedicated teams tracked down the current users and successfully recovered the handsets.

Unit-Wise Recovery

The recovery distribution across various units includes:

Unit 2 (Bhivandi): 80 phones valued at Rs 8,82,200

Unit 3 (Kalyan): 60 phones valued at Rs 4,50,000

Unit 4 (Ulhasnagar): 15 phones valued at Rs 2,52,000

Unit 5 (Wagle Estate): 25 phones valued at Rs 3,75,000

Senior Officers Lead Operation

The successful operation was conducted under the leadership of Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, Joint CP Dr. Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Additional CP (Crime) Dr. Punjabrao Ugale, and DCP (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav.

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Crime Branch Team

The execution team included Assistant CP Shekhar Bagde alongside Senior Police Inspectors Sheetal Raut (Unit 2), Ajit Shinde (Unit 3), Rajesh Gajjal (Unit 4), and Gorakhnath Gharge (Unit 5), with crucial support from team members Shivaji Murtadak, Sarfaraz Tadvi, Vilas Kadu, Satish Sonawane, Mangesh Jadhav, and Nilesh Ghedge.

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