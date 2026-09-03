Thane Crime Branch Busts Alleged Sex Racket In Rabodi; Female Agent Arrested, 2 Victims Rescued

Thane Crime Branch personnel rescued two bar dancers during a raid near Khopat Road in Thane | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, September 3, 2026: The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane City Crime Branch has dismantled a prostitution network operating within the jurisdiction of the Rabodi Police Station, arresting a female agent and rescuing two victims.

Raid Near Khopat Road

Acting on precise intelligence, the AHTC team laid a trap near Hotel Abhiman along Khopat Road, close to Cadbury Naka. Officers dispatched a decoy customer along with independent witnesses to establish contact with the suspect.

Upon verification of the illicit transaction, the team conducted a targeted raid, detaining the woman and securing the immediate rescue of two bar dancers.

Digital Network Uncovered

Investigators revealed that the accused operated by procuring clients digitally, circulating photographs of women employed across orchestra dance bars in Dahisar, Borivali, and Mira-Bhayander to arrange transactions in Thane.

Police Statement

Commenting on the enforcement action, Senior Police Inspector of AHTU Anjali Andhale stated:

"Our team acted swiftly on verified intelligence to interdict this network before it could expand further in the jurisdiction. Legal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and PITA Act are underway, while the rescued victims have been safely transitioned to protective custody for full care and rehabilitation."

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Probe Into Accomplices

The suspect is currently being processed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA). Meanwhile, authorities are actively probing connected dance bars in Mumbai and tracing additional accomplices associated with the racket.

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