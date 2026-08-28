Thane Crime Branch Busts Bus Theft Gang; 3 Arrested, Gold Bangles Worth ₹20.53 Lakh Recovered

Thane Crime Branch personnel recovered six stolen gold bangles worth ₹20.53 lakh after arresting three alleged gang members | AI Generated File Image

Thane, August 28, 2026: The Thane Crime Branch Unit-1 has successfully dismantled an active gang notorious for stealing gold jewellery from female commuters during peak transit hours.

Police arrested three individuals identified as Kapil Suresh Tidange, Poornima Suresh Tidange (alias Kallu Kalpana), and Deepak Vatan Abhang. Law enforcement recovered six stolen gold bangles weighing approximately 130 grams, valued at Rs 20.53 lakh, directly from the suspects' possession.

Gang Targeted Crowded Bus Stops

The gang's operations were carried out by scouting vulnerable target locations across busy bus stops. As unsuspecting female passengers attempted to board crowded buses, the suspects would leverage the ensuing rush and commotion to covertly slide gold bangles off the victims' wrists.

The thefts were executed with such stealth that victims typically realised their jewellery was missing only long after the culprits had escaped.

CCTV Analysis Led To Arrests

"The accused operated with extreme stealth, taking advantage of crowded transit points to slip jewellery off victims before fleeing the scene unnoticed," an investigating official stated.

"Through extensive CCTV analysis across multiple locations, our team identified and tracked down the gang members. With the recovery of these stolen items, we have successfully solved six reported cases, and further interrogation is underway to check their involvement in other similar crimes."

Six Theft Cases Solved

The criminal streak came to light following a key incident on July 20 at the Louis Wadi bus stop, where a 61-year-old woman, Kalpana Patankar, reported her gold bangle stolen while boarding a bus.

Crime Branch investigators thoroughly analysed surrounding CCTV footage, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of the three suspects. Interrogation revealed the gang's involvement in at least six similar theft cases spanning the Naupada, Thanenagar, and Rabodi police station jurisdictions.

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The operation was executed under the direction of senior officers, including Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare, Joint Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Chavan, and Additional Commissioner Punjabrao Ugale, with further proceedings currently led by Sub-Inspector Prakash Shirsat.

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