Thane Crime Branch Busts ‘Lady Gang’ Targeting Bus Passengers, Recovers ₹37 Lakh Gold; 2 Arrested

Thane Crime Branch officials display recovered gold ornaments after arresting two women linked to multiple bus theft cases | File Photo

Thane, May 15: In a major breakthrough, the Thane Crime Branch (Unit 1) has dismantled a notorious ‘Lady Gang’ specialising in organised thefts on public transport. The operation led to the arrest of two women and the recovery of 25 tolas of gold ornaments, valued at approximately Rs 37.19 lakh.

The crackdown has successfully resolved nine pending cases of theft across various jurisdictions, including Kalwa, Rabodi, Naupada, and Thane City.

Gang targeted passengers on crowded buses

The gang’s activities came to light following a complaint by 72-year-old Anjani Dattatrey Suryavanshi. While travelling by bus between Kharegaon Naka and Ozone Valley, Suryavanshi’s purse containing 12 tolas of gold was allegedly stolen by three women who took advantage of the crowded conditions.

Following a meticulous investigation involving CCTV footage analysis and technical intelligence, the Crime Branch apprehended the following suspects:

. Sangita Dashrath Pithkar (45)

. Surekha Bajrang Gaikwad (47)

Both residents of Mulund West, Mumbai, the suspects reportedly confessed to a two-year spree of targeting bus commuters.

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Police recover gold ornaments

The operation was executed under the guidance of DCP (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav and ACP Shekhar Bagade. Senior Police Inspector Sachin Gaikwad, PSI Prakash Shirsat, and their team were credited for the successful recovery and the subsequent closure of multiple theft files.

Investigation is ongoing to identify further accomplices.

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