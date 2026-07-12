Thane Police Receive 22,507 Emergency Calls In 40 Days, Maintain Response Time Under 9 Minutes | Representational Image

Thane: In moments of crisis, swift intervention builds public trust. Demonstrating round-the-clock commitment, the Thane Police have maintained a rapid emergency response system, navigating weather disruptions and urban traffic to assist citizens. Between June 1 and July 10, the Thane Police Central Control Room registered 22,507 emergency calls, ensuring immediate dispatch and assistance for each distress signal.

Operating under the guidance of Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare, the Central Control Room functions 24/7. Upon receiving a call, operators log the details and immediately alert the respective local police station or mobile patrol units. The nature of these emergency calls spans a wide spectrum, including crimes against women, assistance for senior citizens, thefts, housebreakings, physical assaults, missing persons, property disputes, natural disasters, and reports of suspicious activities.

Daily Average Outpaces 560 Calls

According to official data from the commissionerate, the control room received 17,598 calls between June 1 and June 30. An additional 4,909 calls were logged during the first ten days of July. This brings the daily average to over 560 emergency calls from citizens seeking police assistance.

Regional Breakdown: Mumbra Leads, Kopri Lowest

A station-wise analysis of the data reveals that the Mumbra police jurisdiction recorded the highest volume of distress calls, totaling 1,746. Kalwa, Manpada, and Naupada police jurisdictions also registered significant emergency call volumes. Conversely, the Kopri police station area recorded the lowest volume, with just 177 emergency calls during the 40-day period.

Response Time Maintained Under 9 Minutes

Beyond logging incoming alerts, reaching the spot swiftly remains a primary performance metric for the department. Data indicates that police units achieved an average response time of 8 minutes and 36 seconds in June. Despite heavy monsoon showers and severe traffic congestion, the average response time for the first ten days of July was maintained at 9 minutes and 2 seconds.

In June, the Thane Nagar police station recorded the fastest average response time at 5 minutes and 15 seconds. In the first week of July, the Kongaon police station demonstrated maximum agility, responding to emergencies within an average of 6 minutes and 10 seconds. Officials note that these figures reflect an increasingly seamless coordination between the central control room and local field units.

"In any emergency, citizens should remain calm and immediately dial the centralized '112' helpline. Providing accurate location details significantly helps our teams reach the spot faster. The Thane Police remain prepared and vigilant 24/7 to ensure public safety."

— Nishikant Vishwakar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Thane

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