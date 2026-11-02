Thane Police Raid Halloween Party In Yeoor; Over 70 Youths Found At Bungalow, Liquor & Banned E-Cigarettes Allegedly Used |

Thane: Vartak Nagar police raided a Halloween party organised at a bungalow in the Lion Park area off Ashram Road in Thane's Yeoor, late on October 31, after receiving a tip-off.

More than 70 young men and women were reportedly present at the gathering, where large-scale alcohol consumption and the alleged use of banned e-cigarettes have come under the scanner. Videos of the alleged party have surfaced on the internet, showing inside scenes from the celebrations.

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Atendees Charged An Entry Fee, Liquor Found In Large Quantity

According to information available, attendees were charged an entry fee of Rs 1,500 per person. Acting on a tip-off, a police team, along with the concerned personnel, conducted a surprise raid at the bungalow belonging to Suresh Gada. During the operation, a substantial quantity of liquor and other objectionable material was reportedly seized.

Police are also investigating suspicions that some minors were among those attending the party. Their presence and the circumstances under which the event was organised are being verified. Sources said legal proceedings were being initiated against bungalow owner Suresh Gada and the party organisers.

Allegations Of Bribe To Forest Officials

The incident has also raised questions over alleged violations of forest department regulations. The party organiser is accused of paying a bribe of Rs 6,000 to forest department officials at the Yeoor entry point to facilitate the entry of vehicles into the area despite the applicable restrictions. The allegation is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Yeoor's Security & Environmental Concerns Back In Focus

The raid has once again brought the issue of late-night gatherings in Yeoor's forest and residential areas into focus. Complaints about parties continuing late into the night, loud DJ music and alleged hookah parlour activities have previously triggered concerns among residents.

The latest incident has renewed questions about security, noise pollution and environmental protection in the ecologically sensitive area. Vartak Nagar police and the forest department are conducting further investigations.

The exact circumstances surrounding the alleged alcohol consumption, use of prohibited e-cigarettes and payment of a bribe are yet to be established. Further action against the bungalow owner and organisers is expected to depend on the findings of the investigation.

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