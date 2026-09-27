Thane Police Probe Alleged Negligence After Debris Damages Vehicles & Injures Pedestrians | File Pic

Thane, September 27, 2026: In an alarming incident showcasing severe construction safety negligence, loose cement bags and paver blocks plunged from the upper floors of the under-construction 50-story residential tower 'Ashar Pulse' in the busy Majiwada Naka area of Thane. The heavy debris crashed directly onto the active street below during high-traffic hours, resulting in injuries to two individuals, including a practising medical doctor who was struck while navigating the intersection. The impact also heavily damaged five to six passing vehicles, leaving residents and commuters in a state of panic and outrage over the hazardous conditions surrounding high-rise developments in the city.

Emergency teams respond

Promptly following the mishap, emergency response teams consisting of local police personnel, the Thane Fire Brigade, and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell arrived at the scene to administer aid, clear the fallen debris, and secure the surrounding perimeter. Preliminary findings by authorities highlighted a severe lack of mandatory street-level and high-altitude safety precautions at the site—such as heavy-duty catch netting, protective canopies, and debris barriers—despite ongoing construction work at extreme height immediately adjacent to a heavily commuted public roadway.

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FIR registered against parties

In response to the public endangerment and complaints filed by affected individuals and community members, local police authorities have officially registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the developer, site managers, and contractors associated with the project. The FIR charges the parties under sections related to criminal negligence, failure to implement required site containment measures, and endangering public life. Civic authorities have initiated a comprehensive regulatory review, with potential stop-work notices and site safety audits pending the outcome of the police investigation.

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