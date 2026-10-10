Thane Police Launch Major Public Awareness Campaign To Combat Rising Cybercrime

Thane Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dumbre has launched a cyber safety awareness campaign with the Piramal Group to help residents prevent online fraud and digital extortion | File Photo

Thane, October 10, 2026: In response to the growing threat of online financial fraud and digital extortion, the Thane City Police, in collaboration with the Piramal Group, has launched a comprehensive public awareness campaign to educate citizens on cyber safety, prevention and immediate reporting protocols.

The initiative was officially inaugurated in the presence of Thane Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dumbre, along with senior law enforcement officials and community representatives. The drive aims to equip residents with crucial information to recognise and prevent increasingly sophisticated cyber scams.

Commissioner's Call To Action

Highlighting the evolving tactics used by fraudsters, Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid interacting with unverified links or unknown contacts.

"Cybercriminals are constantly adopting new techniques ranging from fake e-challan notices to malicious APK downloads and deceptive police impersonation calls. Prevention remains the strongest defence. Citizens must refrain from clicking unverified links or downloading untrusted files, and strictly rely on official government platforms for digital transactions."

— Ashutosh Dumbre, Commissioner of Police, Thane

Major Threats Targeted In The Campaign

The awareness drive focuses on several prevalent digital scams affecting citizens across the region:

Digital arrest scams: Scammers pose as police officers or officials from central agencies (such as the CBI or ED), threatening victims over video calls with fake criminal cases to extort money. Law enforcement emphasises that no official agency in India conducts arrests or trials via video calls.

Phishing and malicious files: Fraudulent text messages contain links or downloadable .apk files designed to steal personal data and login credentials.

OTP and QR code frauds: Fraudsters trick victims into revealing One-Time Passwords (OTPs) or scanning QR codes under the pretext of sending money, when scanning a QR code is strictly used for paying money.

Critical Guidelines Issued By Cyber Police

Police authorities have advised the public to adopt immediate safety practices:

Never share sensitive information: Banks and legitimate authorities will never request OTPs, PINs or password details over the phone or text.

Verify callers: Disconnect immediately if a caller threatens detention or legal action over a video call, claiming to represent law enforcement.

Act quickly in case of fraud: The police emphasised that time is critical following financial fraud. Victims are advised to contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 immediately so authorities can attempt to freeze fund transfers before the money is withdrawn.

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Complaints can also be registered directly on the official portal at cybercrime.gov.in.

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