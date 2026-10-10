Thane Mental Hospital Holds Awareness Rally And Exhibition To Combat Mental Health Stigma

Thane's Regional Mental Hospital organised a poster exhibition, street plays and an awareness rally to promote understanding, compassion and dignity for people living with mental health conditions | File Photo

Thane, October 10, 2026: Recognising that mental wounds require both medical treatment and the healing touch of compassion, the Regional Mental Hospital in Thane organised a series of impactful awareness initiatives during World Mental Health Week.

The campaign delivered a powerful, sensitive message: understand the pain of psychiatric patients, do not isolate them, and extend a hand of humanity.

The events were held under the leadership of Dr Netaji Mulik, Medical Superintendent of the hospital. The inauguration ceremony was graced by R. D. Sawant (Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of the Mental Health Review Board, Thane) as the chief guest. Additional Sessions Judge B. D. Shelke and Authority Secretary Ravindra Pajankar attended as special guests.

Exhibition And Street Plays Highlight Mental Health

Aligning with this year's theme, "Lived Experiences, Heard Real Voices, Real Change," the programme commenced with an exhibition of mental health posters created by students. This was followed by two thought-provoking street plays (pathnatya) presented by the hospital's nursing in-charges and students of the DPN College.

The performances vividly portrayed the struggles faced by individuals dealing with mental illnesses, social stigma, everyday challenges, and the vital role that empathy, kindness, and cooperation play alongside medical treatment.

Judge Highlights Legal Rights And Dignity

Chief guest R. D. Sawant highlighted the intersection of mental health and the law, providing guidance on the legal rights, human dignity, and legal protections afforded to individuals affected by mental health conditions. He urged that mental health awareness should not remain confined to a single day or week, but must become an integral part of everyday life.

Awareness Rally Calls For Inclusion

The programme concluded with a vibrant mental health awareness rally. The chief guests flagged off the procession, which marched through the streets of Thane city.

The rally appealed to the public to eradicate misconceptions regarding mental illness, eliminate discrimination against patients, and support them in living with dignity.

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"Alongside medical treatments, psychiatric patients need love, affection, and people who truly understand them. It is our collective responsibility to understand their experiences, challenges, and difficulties, adapt our treatments and services accordingly, and provide them with the foundation to live with dignity." — Dr Netaji Mulik, Medical Superintendent, Regional Mental Hospital, Thane.

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