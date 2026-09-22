Thane Police Launch Action Against Youths After Viral Video Shows Dangerous Car Bonnet Stunt Near Upvan Lake | AI

Thane: The Thane Police have launched a crackdown on a group of thrill-seeking youths following a dangerous, life-threatening stunt in the city's Vartak Nagar area. The incident, recorded at midnight on late Monday night, involved youths riding on the bonnet of a fast-moving sedan on public roads.

The Incident Details

According to local reports and viral social media clips, the incident took place late at night near the Upvan Lake and Vartak Nagar belt—a period when road traffic was sparse. A video recorded by another commuter captured the hazardous act, showing a youth sitting upright on the front bonnet of a car as the vehicle was driven at high speed.

#WATCH | Thane Police File FIR After Video Of Car Bonnet Stunt In Vartak Nagar Goes Viral



Reported by @sayyed_fariyal #ThaneNews #Maharashtra #ThanePolice pic.twitter.com/CBcQON4Bl3 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 22, 2026

The footage showed the occupant dangerously balancing on the bonnet without any protective gear or safeguards. Bystanders and social media users reacted with outrage over the blatant disregard for traffic laws and public safety, pointing out that a sudden brake or swerve could have resulted in a fatal accident or endangered other road users.

Police Action & Official Statement

Following widespread outcry on social media platforms, the Thane Traffic Police and local law enforcement quickly swung into action to trace the vehicle's registration details and identify those involved in the act.

Speaking directly to reporters regarding the law enforcement response, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Thane Traffic Branch, Pankaj Shirsat confirmed that strict penal action is underway:

"The Vartak Nagar Police Station has initiated the process of registering a formal First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the viral stunt video. The Traffic Department will take stern legal action against all individuals involved, and the vehicle used during the dangerous stunt will be impounded."

Ongoing Investigation

The Vartak Nagar Police are currently analyzing CCTV camera footage from surrounding intersections along with the viral video to track down the driver and occupants. The police have reiterated a stern warning against making social media reel content by performing reckless stunts on public roads, emphasizing that zero tolerance will be shown for behavior that endangers human lives.

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