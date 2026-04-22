Thane Police Issue Strict Rules For Bars, Restaurants After Mumbai Drug Deaths; CCTV, Timing Curbs Enforced

Thane Police tighten rules for bars and restaurants to curb drug use and improve safety | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, April 22, 2026: In a decisive move to bolster public safety and curb narcotics use, the Thane Police Commissionerate has issued a stringent set of regulations governing bars, permit rooms, and restaurants across the district. This crackdown follows a recent high-profile incident in Mumbai where two individuals died from drug overdoses at an elite party.

Tightened operating hours and entry rules

Under the new directives, indoor establishments, including bars and permit rooms, must conclude operations by 1:30 AM. This limit also applies to musical performances held in enclosed halls.

For outdoor events, a stricter cutoff of 10:00 PM has been mandated. Furthermore, the police have imposed a total ban on the entry of minors (under the age of 18) into these establishments.

Surveillance and security protocols

Security has been placed at the forefront of the new policy:

CCTV mandate: Digital surveillance is now mandatory at all entry/exit points, service areas, and bar counters. Footage must be archived for a minimum of 30 days.

Security personnel: Establishments are prohibited from hiring security guards without a prior police background check covering the last ten years.

Foreign artists: Organisers must notify the police 15 days in advance if they intend to host foreign performers, providing passport copies and residence details.

Zero-tolerance policy on narcotics

Establishments are now legally required to display prominent signage stating "NO DRUGS ALLOWED / DRUG CONSUMPTION IS BANNED." The order also includes a blanket ban on e-cigarettes, vapes, and hookah/shisha.

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Owners will be held directly accountable for the safety of female patrons and staff. Any instance of misconduct or illegal activity must be reported to the police immediately. Authorities have warned that any violation of these orders will result in severe legal action.

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