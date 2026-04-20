Mumbai Police Tightens Concert Security With Anti-Drug, Anti-Theft Squads After Drug Overdose Deaths At Goregaon Event | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai police have directed the formation of special squads to monitor live shows and music concerts across the western region following the alleged drug overdose deaths of two MBA students at a techno event in Goregaon.

A circular issued on April 14 by Additional Commi - ssioner of Police (West Region) Paramjit Singh Dahiya mandates police units to deploy dedicated teams at venues hosting large gatherings.

The move covers key entertainment hubs from Bandra to Oshiwara, Andheri to Powai, and Sahar to Bandra Kurla Complex, under Zones 8, 9 and 10.

The directive provides for three types of squads—AntiDrug, Anti-Eve-Teasing and Anti-Theft—to maintain law and order and curb criminal activity.

The Anti-Drug Squad will act against the consumption and peddling of narcotics, while the Anti-EveTeasing Squad will monitor and take action against harassment or misconduct targeting women.

The AntiTheft Squad will focus on preventing mobile thefts, pickpocketing and similar offences at crowded venues. Each squad will consist of two teams, with one officer and four constables per team.

The Anti-Eve-Teasing Squad must include a woman officer. All personnel will be deployed in plain clothes to discreetly monitor activities and respond swiftly. Deployment will be based on crowd size.

Events with around 2,000 attendees will have two squads, rising to four squads for 4,000 people and six squads for gatherings of 6,000 or more.

Senior officers from 21 police stations have been instructed to ensure compliance with the directive at all events, including performances by Indian and international artists, bands and DJs.

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The circular also emphasises minimal inconvenience to the public, instructing personnel to maintain a courteous approach while remaining vigilant.

Suspicious activities must be closely tracked and acted upon immediately. Police said plainclothes personnel have already been deployed at several events.

Organisers will be required to pay prescribed fees in advance for police deployment, with proper records maintained. Additional security arrangements, if needed, will also be charged as per official rates.