Thane: Police informer fired upon, 6 held

Thane: Six persons were arrested in Thane district for allegedly firing at a police informer, an official said on Sunday.
The firing took place on June 2 on Ghodbunder Road and the informer, who was on a motorcycle, had managed to escape unhurt by ducking, he said.
"We have arrested Vishal Mutthuswamy, Rahul Vishwakarma, Kishore Singh, Anurag Mhatre, Abhijit Pashte nd Vikas Ninatiya and seized the firearm used in the crime," Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahesh Patil said.
