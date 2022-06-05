Thane: Court gives man life in prison for murdering wife

Representative Image |

Thane: A court here in Maharashtra has sentenced a 50-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his wife in 2018 over suspicion that she was having an affair with another man.

In the order passed on Saturday, sessions judge (Kalyan) Shoukat Gorwade also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the accused - Shantosh Shelke.

Additional public prosecutor Sachin Kulkarni told the court that on April 30, 2018, the accused, hailing from Bhirwadi village in Sahapur taluka of Thane, allegedly strangulated to death his wife, then aged 40, as he suspected that she was in a relationship with another man.

She had gone for work earlier that day and did not return home. She was later found dead at a spot in the village, with a saree wrapped her neck and mouth gagged.

The judge said the prosecution has proved all charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

Based on circumstantial evidence, the court convicted the accused and pronounced the punishment, the prosecutor said.

