Thane Police Deploy Over 3,300 Personnel For Ganeshotsav Security; 2,076 Public Idols To Be Immersed | Canva AI (Representative Image)

Thane: With Ganeshotsav set to begin on Monday, the Thane Police Commissionerate has put in place an extensive security and traffic management plan across Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar.

More than 3,300 police personnel. will be deployed across the commissionerate limits during the 11-day festival to ensure peaceful celebrations and smooth immersion processions. The deployment includes 20 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 18 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 100 Police Inspectors, 282 Assistant Police Inspectors/Sub-Inspectors, 53 women police officers, 2,294 police personnel and 623 women police personnel.

In addition, around 1,000 Home Guards, including 800 men and 200 women, will assist the police. Several companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) will also be deployed at strategic locations.

According to police data, 2,076 public Ganpati idols and around 1,65,444 household idols are expected to be installed across the commissionerate during the festival.

The authorities have identified 213 immersion locations, including 55 in Thane city, 31 in Bhiwandi, 66 in the Kalyan-Dombivli area and 43 in Ulhasnagar.

Among the 12 major immersion ghats are Kharegaon, Parsik Retibunder, Kalwa Lake, Nadi Naka, Wagledevi and Mothagaon Retibunder Khadi, among others. Police personnel will be deployed at these locations to regulate crowds, traffic and immersion processions.

The police have also prepared a city-wise bandobast plan, with round-the-clock security arrangements during the festival. Officials said the force would maintain a close watch on sensitive locations and ensure that processions and immersion activities are conducted peacefully.

With devotees preparing to welcome Ganpati Bappa, the police have urged citizens to cooperate with security personnel and follow traffic and immersion-related guidelines to ensure a safe and orderly Ganeshotsav.

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