Mumbai Weather: Heavy Rain Disrupts Life In Neighbouring Vasai-Virar; Orange Alert Issued For City, Thane & Palghar - VIDEO |

Mumbai: After a long break, Mumbai’s monsoon has finally returned, with a spell of moderate rainfall witnessed across the city on Sunday. Following heavy showers in Mumbai and several other areas, incidents of flooding and waterlogging have been reported, disrupting normal life.

Heavy rain disrupts life in Vasai-Virar

Visuals of waterlogged and flooded areas have surfaced online. In Virar and Vasai, roads were flooded following heavy rainfall since morning, bringing daily life to a halt in several areas. Low-lying stretches were submerged, with people seen wading through water. Cars parked along the roadside overnight were also seen standing in floodwater, while knee-deep water on some roads slowed down traffic.

Vasai-Virar - Heavy rain since morning has flooded roads and stalled daily life. Low-lying stretches are under water. People are wading through. Cars left at the kerb overnight are standing in floodwater.Knee-deep water on some roads is slowing traffic. pic.twitter.com/qaZHHSwdF7 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 13, 2026

Waterlogging disrupts Ganpati preparations

The continuous showers have also disrupted Ganpati preparations in Nalasopara. According to reports, Nalasopara East’s flower market near the railway station and the main market were flooded following overnight heavy rain, just ahead of Ganpati’s arrival.

🌧️ Rain Disrupts Ganpati Preparations in Nalasopara; Markets Waterlogged



Nalasopara East’s flower market near the railway station and the main market were flooded after overnight heavy rain, just ahead of Ganpati arrival.



Flower and fruit vendors suffered losses, while devotees… pic.twitter.com/syzYejnfuu — Vasai Virar (@vasaivirarinfra) September 13, 2026

Waterlogging was also reported in areas including Center Park and Tulinj Bridge in Nalasopara, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.

Vasai-Virar, Maharashtra: Heavy rain has been lashing the city since last night. Continuous rainfall has led to waterlogging on several roads in Nalasopara, including Center Park and Tulinj Bridge, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians during the morning hours. pic.twitter.com/ce8sZRJEH6 — IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2026

The reports further indicated that flower and fruit vendors suffered losses, while devotees faced difficulties while shopping for puja items. Waterlogging on roads, inside shops and in housing societies has once again raised concerns over the city’s drainage system.

Orange Alert issued for Mumbai

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rainfall is expected at several places during the day, while an Orange Alert has been issued for Mumbai and the metropolitan region.

🚨 Just in: IMD has issued 'Orange Alert' 🟠 for Mumbai, Thane & Palghar amid heavy to very heavy rains for today. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Aq0sm4RERa — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) September 13, 2026

The latest IMD data shows that an Orange Alert has also been issued for Mumbai, Palghar, Dhule and Nandurbar, while Raigad has been placed under a Yellow Alert. The weather forecasting agency has also forecast thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places. Winds could reach speeds of 40–50 kmph during the spell.

Following the intense spell of rain, authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, particularly during thunderstorms and lightning activity.

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