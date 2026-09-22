Thane Police Deploy 4,500 Personnel For Anant Chaturdashi As Over 40,000 Idols Set For Immersion | AI

Thane: In preparation for the upcoming Anant Chaturdashi celebrations, the Thane Police Commissionerate has announced extensive security arrangements to ensure smooth, peaceful Ganesh immersion processions across the city.

Special Teams To Monitor Crowded Immersion Routes

Approximately 4,500 police personnel will be deployed throughout the Thane police jurisdiction to maintain law and order. Special measures have been put in place to enhance safety at key locations. Plainclothes police officers, specialized teams, and dedicated female police units will patrol crowded immersion sites (ghats) and processional routes. These teams are tasked with preventing incidents of theft, harassment, and misconduct against women, as well as monitoring suspicious activities in high-density areas.

Within the Thane Police Commissionerate—covering Thane, Kalyan-Bhadlapur, and Bhiwandi—a total of 1,076 public (Sarvajanik) and 1,65,448 household Ganesh idols were installed this year. On Anant Chaturdashi, 796 public idols and 40,267 household idols are scheduled for immersion.

193 Immersion Centres Identified Across Thane

To facilitate the process, authorities have designated 193 immersion centers across the region. Key locations include Kharegaon Retibandar in Kalwa, Masunda Lake, Upvan Lake, Kolshet Creek, Nadi Naka, Vahaladevi Ghat, Kalher Creek, Durgadi Ganesh Ghat, Motagaon Retibandar, and various points along the Ulhas River. Additionally, 66 idol donation centers have been established for devotees.

"Police personnel have been stationed at all immersion sites and procession routes," said Dr. B. Dhiraj Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Thane Police. "Under the guidance of the Police Commissioner, all Zone Deputy Commissioners, police officers, and Municipal Corporation officials are working in close coordination to ensure public safety."

Authorities urge citizens to cooperate with security personnel to ensure an orderly and safe conclusion to the festival.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/