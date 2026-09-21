Thane Police Crack ₹40 Lakh Heist In 24 Hours; 6 Arrested, Stolen Cash & Vehicles Recovered | File Pic

Thane, September 21, 2026: In a swift operation, the Crime Branch of Thane City Police cracked a major daylight robbery case within 24 hours, apprehending six individuals involved in the crime and recovering assets worth ₹36.48 lakh.

The incident took place on September 15, 2026, at around 1:05 PM, when two employees of Kranti Food Agency were en route to deposit ₹40 lakh at the Bank of Baroda branch in Kalyan West. Four unidentified men on two motorcycles, who had been tailing the victims, intercepted their scooter near Lalchowk. The assailants kicked the scooter, knocked the employees down, assaulted them, and fled with the bag containing ₹40 lakh in cash.

Following a complaint filed by Farooq Ismail Attar (62), the Bazar Peth Police registered a case under Sections 309(6), 3(5), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Crime branch launches probe

A parallel investigation was launched by the Crime Branch. Utilising technical analysis and local informant networks, officers tracked down the perpetrators and the key conspirators behind the robbery.

The six arrested accused have been identified as:

Sameer Akhtar Shaikh (28), resident of Kalyan East

Aftab Aslam Khan (25), resident of Thane

Shahanawaz Gaffar Hasan Ansari (36), resident of Ambernath West

Soheb Yunus Shaikh (24), resident of Bhiwandi, Thane District

Mujahid Anwar Khan (24), resident of Rabodi, Thane West

Shahid Isak Shaikh (19), resident of Rabodi, Thane

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Recovery and police statement

Police recovered stolen cash and two motorcycles used in the commission of the crime, totalling a value of ₹36.48 lakh.

"Through rigorous technical investigation and human intelligence, our Crime Branch teams managed to solve this high-value robbery case within 24 hours. We have secured the arrest of six individuals involved in both the planning and execution, and recovered stolen properties worth ₹36,48,000," stated senior officials overseeing the case.

All six suspects have been remanded to police custody until September 22, 2026, as further investigation remains underway.

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