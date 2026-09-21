Plastic Waste Mars Thane's Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav Efforts, Awareness Drives Under Lens | File Pic

Thane, September 21, 2026: While civic authorities continue to advocate for an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, the persistent influx of plastic bags alongside floral offerings (nirmalya) at immersion ghats has raised serious concerns regarding environmental conservation efforts. A formal memorandum has been submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, highlighting the urgent need for year-round awareness campaigns to bring about lasting behavioural changes.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) initiates special schemes every year to collect nirmalya separately at immersion sites and process it into organic compost. While this initiative successfully diverts organic waste from landfills, civic activists point out that establishing collection systems and altering public habits are two distinct challenges.

Plastic waste challenges

Devotees routinely carry floral waste in single-use plastic bags, creating significant operational hurdles during the composting stage. Environmentalists emphasise that to make composting effective, plastic contamination must be eliminated right at the source. Temporary banners and seasonal appeals during festival days are no longer sufficient. Instead, continuous educational drives involving schools, colleges, housing societies, market associations, and local mandals are essential to cultivate sustainable habits.

Experts also suggest setting up designated plastic collection centres alongside nirmalya bins at immersion ghats, while simultaneously distributing eco-friendly alternatives and clear instructions to devotees.

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"Converting nirmalya into compost is a commendable initiative. However, to truly safeguard the environment, plastic must be intercepted at the initial collection point. This requires sustained, year-round awareness rather than sporadic festival-centric campaigns."

Dr. Prashant Sinkar, Environmental Researcher

Need for lasting change

True progress toward a plastic-free festival depends on driving long-term behavioural shifts across the community.

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