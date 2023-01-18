e-Paper Get App
Thane: Police constable & clerk posted at CP office critical after being hit by speeding car

Abhitash Singh
article-image
In a horrific accident opposite Saket ground at Rabodi in Thane on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a police constable and a clerk posted at Thane commissioner of police office were hit by a speeding Wagon-R car. 

As per the passerby, both the constable and the clerk were bleeding profusely and were taken to the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa and there conditions was said to be critical.

They were shifted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane later.

Santosh Ghatekar, senior police inspector, Rabodi police station said, "The police constable Laxman Devappa Gaikwad posted in headquarters commissioner of police office and the clerk Suresh Gholve posted at licence branch were riding on a bike when the speeding Wagon-R hit them.

"They fell down from the bike and were bleeding profusely. They were first taken to the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa and from there they were shifted to the Jupiter hospital in Thane. As of now both of them are out of danger and we are still awaiting for more information."

