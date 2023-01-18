e-Paper Get App
Thane: Covishield to be made available in TMC from Wednesday

With the State Government making Covishield vaccine available, the inoculation drive in the Thane Municipal Corporation will restart from Jan 18 at nine health centres.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 02:00 AM IST
article-image
Covishield Vaccine | File
With the State Government making Covishield vaccine available, the inoculation drive in the Thane Municipal Corporation will restart from Jan 18 at nine health centres. The vaccine will be available at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Parking Plaza in Kisan Nagar, Manpada, Shil, Wadia, Lokmanya Korus and Rosa Gardenia health centres, as well as Municipal Kausa Hospital in Kalwa. People over 18 years will be given the first, second and booster doses at these centres.

