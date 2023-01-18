Thane: Covishield to be made available in TMC from Wednesday

Covishield Vaccine | File

With the State Government making Covishield vaccine available, the inoculation drive in the Thane Municipal Corporation will restart from Jan 18 at nine health centres. The vaccine will be available at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Parking Plaza in Kisan Nagar, Manpada, Shil, Wadia, Lokmanya Korus and Rosa Gardenia health centres, as well as Municipal Kausa Hospital in Kalwa. People over 18 years will be given the first, second and booster doses at these centres.

