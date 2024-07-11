Thane: Police Constable And Mother Arrested For Alleged Role In Wife's Suicide In Dombivli | Representational Image

Thane: The Manpada police have arrested a police constable, stationed at Azad Nagar police station, and his mother for their alleged involvement in the suicide of the constable’s wife in Dombivli. According to the police, the complainant, Vandana Varade, the victim’s mother said that the accused had recently demanded Rs 10 lakh from them to purchase a new flat.

The incident occurred at Adivli-Dhokali village on July 6. The accused have been identified as Sagar Ramlal Bari, 32, who has been in the police force for nine years, and his mother, Shobha Ramlal Bari, residents of Dombivli. The victim, Jagruti Bari, aged 24, had been living with them until 15 days before the incident.

According to the police, a suicide note was found on her mobile phone, indicating that her husband and mother-in-law were the sole reasons for her suicide. Following the discovery of the note, the police initiated an investigation and filed a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As per the FIR, the complainant had shared her daughter’s profile on a community marriage WhatsApp group. Shobha Bari contacted the complainant regarding a marriage proposal for her son. Subsequently, they met at the girl’s house in Jalgaon and agreed to proceed with the marriage. An engagement ceremony took place on March 31, followed by the wedding in Bhusawal, Jalgaon, on April 20. During the wedding, gifts such as a gold ring and a gold chain were presented to Sagar.

In the FIR, the complainant stated that her daughter had called her, expressing distress over being mistreated due to her dark complexion and being asked to leave the house by her mother-in-law.

The police investigation revealed that between April 20 to July 5, the accused frequently subjected the deceased to mental and physical abuse and used derogatory language towards her.