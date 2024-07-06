UP: 22-Yr-Old Agniveer On Sentry Duty Dies By Suicide At Agra’s Air Force Station

UP: A 22-year-old Agniveer from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, identified as Srikant Kumar Chaudhary, allegedly died by suicide while on sentry duty at the Air Force Station in Agra late Tuesday night. Srikant had joined the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2022.

According to a report by Indian Express, a Board of Inquiry has been formed to determine the circumstances leading to Srikant’s death. IAF officers, who handed over his body to the family, conveyed this information. Srikant was cremated with a Guard of Honour by IAF personnel from the Bihar unit at his native village, Narayanpur, on Thursday evening.

Work Pressure Likely Reason Of Suicide

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Srikant was distressed due to being unable to secure leave, attributed to a manpower shortage at the Air Force Station in Agra.

SHO Of Sahajganj Police Provides More Details

Amit Kumar Maan, Station House Officer and in-charge of Shahganj police station, informed the Indian Express that Srikant’s elder brother Siddhant arrived in Agra on Wednesday evening to complete the necessary paperwork.

Maan reportedly stated that they have not recovered any suicide note. The deceased Agniveer's family members have not lodged a complaint so far. He assured that they will probe the suicide if the family members register a complaint at Shahganj police station.

Kerala Couple Dies By Suicide

Meanwhile, a Kerala-based couple faced with mounting debts due to cancer treatment ended their lives in Nagpur, a police official told PTI on Friday.

Riju Vijayan alias Vijay Nair (42) and his wife Priya Nair (40) allegedly consumed a soft drink laced with poison on Wednesday, the Jaripatka police station official informed.