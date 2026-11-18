Thane Police have cautioned citizens against circulating objectionable content posted through the compromised WhatsApp account | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: The WhatsApp account of Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre was allegedly hacked, following which 18 to 19 pornographic videos were uploaded to his WhatsApp status, triggering concern within the police department.

Taking note of the incident, the Thane Police Commissionerate has issued a public advisory, warning citizens against viewing, sharing or forwarding the objectionable videos.

Police Issue Public Advisory

According to a statement issued by the Thane Police, unauthorised access to Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre’s WhatsApp account was detected. Subsequently, some objectionable and obscene videos began circulating through the account’s WhatsApp status.

The police have urged citizens not to believe or circulate any content uploaded on the said WhatsApp status. They have also cautioned people against downloading or forwarding the videos or responding to any suspicious messages or links received from the compromised account.

Legal Action Against Unidentified Persons

Citizens have further been advised not to spread rumours regarding the incident. The police said legal action is being initiated against unidentified persons responsible for the hacking. Citizens have been urged to take the advisory seriously and extend their cooperation.

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The information was shared by Shailesh Salvi, Senior Police Inspector and Public Relations Officer of the Thane Police Commissionerate.

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