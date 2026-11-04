Thane Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Pollution: 68 Construction Sites Issued Notices, ₹3.5 Lakh Fine Imposed

Thane Municipal Corporation has stepped up inspections of construction sites to enforce pollution control norms and improve the city's air quality | Representational Image

Thane, November 4, 2026: Intensifying its efforts to curb rising air pollution and improve air quality in the city, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated a massive inspection drive targeting construction sites.

As part of this ongoing operation, authorities inspected 80 construction sites, issuing show-cause notices to 68 sites for violating pollution control norms and imposing a total fine of ₹3.50 lakh.

This strict action is being carried out following the directives of a high-level committee formed under a Suo Motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 3/2023) by the Bombay High Court.

Breakdown Of Inspections And Action Taken

TMC’s Pollution Control Department carried out extensive checks across various zones in the city:

Naupada-Kopri and Uthalsar: Out of 58 sites inspected, 52 were issued notices.

Mumbra: Two out of three inspected construction sites received notices.

Kalwa: Notices were issued to all seven inspected construction sites.

Majiwada-Manpada and Vartaknagar: Out of 12 sites inspected, seven were issued notices and subsequently penalised with fines.

Additionally, civic officials inspected the route from Kapurbawdi Junction to Gaimukh in coordination with representatives from the Metro and MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority).

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Warning To Violators

Vidya Sawant, Chief Environment Officer of TMC, emphasised that strict legal action will be taken against builders and developers who fail to comply with environmental regulations. She affirmed that the inspection drive will continue rigorously to safeguard public health and ensure better air quality for residents.

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