Thane Municipal Corporation Installs Safety Nets At Headquarters Amid Concerns Over Citizen Distress; Residents Demand Faster Grievance Redressal

Protective netting covers open balconies and courtyard areas at the TMC headquarters in Pachpakhadi | File Photo

Thane, November 3, 2026: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has installed safety nets across the multi-storey lobby and courtyard areas of its main administrative headquarters in Pachpakhadi.

The move aims to secure the building premises and act as a physical deterrent against self-harm or extreme measures by citizens visiting the municipal office.

Safety Nets Installed Across Open Areas

The decision comes following growing concerns over incidents where individuals, pushed to desperation by prolonged administrative delays, unaddressed grievances, or pending civic work, have attempted or threatened drastic actions inside government buildings.

Following a precedent set by state administrative structures like the Mantralaya in Mumbai, the protective netting covers open upper-floor balconies and inner atrium structures to intercept potential falls.

Activists Seek Faster Grievance Redressal

While civic authorities emphasise that the safety net serves as a critical immediate measure for public safety, civic activists and local residents stress that it addresses only the symptom rather than the core issue.

Citizens frequently visit the Pachpakhadi headquarters to resolve pressing urban matters—ranging from property tax disputes, building permissions, and water supply issues to public health concerns and infrastructure complaints.

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Demand For Accountable Civic Mechanisms

Community representatives urge the administration to prioritise establishing streamlined, accountable, and time-bound grievance redressal mechanisms.

Ensuring transparent communication, faster file clearances, and regular public hearing sessions will reduce citizen frustration and eliminate the underlying causes of distress that compel individuals to contemplate extreme actions.

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