Thane Police Bust Inter-State Drug Syndicate, Seize Contraband Worth ₹3.03 Crore; 3 Arrested

Thane Crime Branch officials crack down on an inter-state narcotics network, leading to the seizure of drugs worth over ₹3 crore and multiple arrests | File Photo

Thane, June 10, 2026: In a major crackdown on inter-state narcotics trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Thane City Crime Branch has dismantled a drug syndicate, arresting three individuals—including a repeat offender and two operatives from Kashmir. The police seized 3 kg 20 grams of Charas and 12,984 Spasmo-Proxyvon R-Plus (Tramadol) capsules, collectively valued at over Rs 3.03 crore.

operation and initial arrest

Acting on a confidential tip-off received by Head Constable Amol Desai, a police team under Senior Police Inspector Janardan Sonawane laid a trap near Kharegaon Toll Naka on May 8, 2026. The team intercepted Firoz Abdul Khan (52), a resident of Bharuch, Gujarat.

A search revealed Charas worth Rs 3,02,00,000 and illicit Tramadol capsules worth Rs 1,48,514 in his possession, alongside cash and mobile phones. A case was registered at the Kalwa Police Station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

follow-up arrests in jammu & kashmir

Investigation into Khan's backward linkages led the police to Jammu & Kashmir. Utilizing technical analysis, the ANC team arrested Mohammad Ashraf Gulam Ahmad Sheda (42) from Anantnag on May 19, 2026.

Further investigation into the supply chain led to the arrest of another key supplier, Shaukat Aziz Mir alias Zubair, from the sensitive Kupwara district on June 6, 2026. Mir has been remanded to police custody until June 12, 2026, while Khan remains under extended police custody.

background and distribution network

According to senior officials, including Joint Commissioner of Police Dr Punjabrao Ugale and DCP Amarasingh Jadhav, Khan is a habitual offender with two prior NDPS cases registered by the NCB in Ahmedabad (2008) and Jammu (2017). Preliminary investigations reveal that the high-grade Charas was being sourced directly from Jammu & Kashmir for distribution.

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public appeal

Thane Police have appealed to the public to report any information regarding drug trafficking, assuring that informants' identities will remain strictly confidential.

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