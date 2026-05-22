Kalyan Anti-Narcotics Crackdown: 9.7 Kg Heroin Worth ₹34 Crore Seized, 5 Held Including Kingpin |

Kalyan: In one of the biggest anti-narcotics crackdowns in the Kalyan region in recent years, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Kalyan Division-3 has seized 9.768 kilograms of heroin, popularly known as “gard”, valued at a staggering ₹34.18 crore, and arrested five accused, including the alleged kingpin of an interstate drug syndicate operating across Kalyan, Mumbai and Nashik.

Five accused identified

The arrested accused have been identified as Kasim Abdul Sattar Vasikar (38), Krishna Nagappa Halemani (36), Amjad Yusuf Pathan (47), Ganesan Puthuswamy Jangmar alias Anna (71) and Saddam Gafur Shaikh (32).

Police officials revealed that the accused have extensive criminal backgrounds. While Amjad Pathan has as many as 20 criminal cases registered against him, Kasim Vasikar has three offences to his name and Saddam Shaikh is involved in seven criminal cases. Several of the offences pertain to murder, robbery, Arms Act violations, MCOCA and NDPS cases.

Suspicious men spotted near crematorium

According to the police, the operation was carried out on April 1, 2026, under the directions of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kalyan Division-3. Officers of the Anti-Narcotics Cell were patrolling within the jurisdiction of Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station when they noticed two suspicious men carrying backpacks near Sangale Wadi Road adjacent to a crematorium around 7:30 am.

When the police attempted to question them, the duo allegedly tried to flee. However, the officers swiftly overpowered and detained them. During a search conducted in the presence of panch witnesses, the police recovered 9.236 kilograms of heroin worth approximately ₹32.32 crore along with ₹39,000 in cash from their possession.

NDPS case registered

Following the seizure, an offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station.

During the course of the investigation, police conducted a search at the Shahapur residence of accused Kasim Vasikar and recovered an additional 531 grams of heroin valued at around ₹1.85 crore. The total seizure in the case thus rose to 9.768 kilograms with an estimated market value of ₹34.18 crore.

Mastermind identified as Amjad Pathan

Investigators subsequently uncovered what police described as a well-organised narcotics supply chain extending from Kalyan to Mumbai and Nashik. The probe identified Amjad Yusuf Pathan as the principal supplier and mastermind behind the racket.

Police said Pathan was allegedly operating the drug network from Nashik after being externed from Mumbai and Thane districts due to his criminal activities. Investigators further claimed that he was supplying heroin across Kalyan and Nashik through a network of associates and couriers.

Delivery operatives and associates arrested

The investigation also revealed that accused Ganesan Puthuswamy Jangmar alias Anna had allegedly procured heroin consignments from Pathan, while Kasim Vasikar and Saddam Shaikh were working as delivery operatives for the syndicate.

Based on technical surveillance and interrogation inputs, police arrested Ganesan Jangmar on April 5 and Saddam Shaikh on April 6. The alleged mastermind, Amjad Pathan, was finally apprehended on May 21 after an extensive search operation.

A local court has remanded Pathan to police custody till June 1, 2026.

Pathan has murder cases across three states

Police sources stated that the accused are not first-time offenders and have a long history of involvement in serious crimes. The most significant among them is Amjad Pathan, who is allegedly known for carrying out brutal murders in unconventional and violent ways.

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Officials further disclosed that multiple serious offences, including murder cases, have been registered against Pathan in Maharashtra as well as in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Owing to his criminal record, he had earlier been externed from Mumbai and Thane, after which he allegedly shifted base to Nashik and continued operating the narcotics racket from there.

Given the organised nature of the syndicate and the criminal antecedents of the accused, police have invoked stringent provisions of both the NDPS Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the arrested men.

The massive operation was conducted under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende and Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashok Honmane. The crackdown was jointly executed by the Kalyan Division-3 Special Action Squad and the Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station team.

Police officials said further investigations are underway to identify the larger network, financial links and interstate connections associated with the heroin syndicate. Authorities are also probing whether the racket had links with international drug suppliers or organised crime modules operating outside Maharashtra.

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