Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Social Media User For Deepfake Video Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have registered a case against a social media user identified as Nafees Alam for allegedly creating and circulating a defamatory deepfake video targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi using abusive and objectionable language.

Complaint by BJYM president

The complaint was filed by Deepaksingh Azad Singh (35), Mumbai president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), at Bhoiwada Police Station. According to the FIR, Complainant Deepaksingh was present at the BJP office located at Vasant Smruti building in Dadar East on May 20, 2026, when he was checking messages and posts on his social media accounts, including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. While browsing his Instagram account @deepaksinghbjpofficial, he allegedly came across a post uploaded from an Instagram account named “teekhe ladhke no 1.”

The complainant alleged that the account holder had misused deepfake technology to create a fake video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a derogatory and insulting manner. The video allegedly used obscene language against the Prime Minister and showed a manipulated clip of Modi polishing the shoes of a Sheikh. The video was reportedly uploaded on Instagram on May 19, 2026.

Also circulated on Facebook

Deepaksingh further stated that he later found the same video being circulated through a Facebook account named “Nafees Alam.”According to the complaint, the accused intentionally created and circulated the fake video to hurt the sentiments of BJP workers and to tarnish the public image and dignity of the Prime Minister and the constitutional office he holds. The complaint further alleged that the video was intended to create hatred and negative sentiments among citizens against the Prime Minister.

Police said the complainant also examined the Instagram and Facebook profiles linked to the accused. The Instagram account reportedly operated under the name “teekhe ladhke_no_1” and described itself as a “Digital Creator,” while the Facebook account also identified itself similarly and mentioned Mumbai as its location.

Based on the complaint, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR at Bhoiwada Police Station against the Instagram and Facebook account holder Nafees Alam under Sections 356, 353, 352 and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66(C), 66(D) and 67 of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/