CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders AI-Based Disaster Command System And Monsoon Preparedness Across Maharashtra |

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed officials to strengthen monsoon preparedness across Maharashtra and initiate the development of an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based integrated command and control system for disaster management to ensure faster response during emergencies.

Move beyond paper planning

Chairing a high-level pre-monsoon preparedness and disaster management review meeting at Sahyadri Guest House, Fadnavis said every monsoon brings new challenges and departments must move beyond paper planning to ensure effective implementation of standard operating procedures on the ground.

He stressed the importance of timely alerts, immediate response mechanisms and rapid assistance to affected citizens. The Chief Minister directed all departments to re-evaluate their preparedness within the next 15 days and rectify shortcomings.

Unified emergency response system

Fadnavis also proposed the integration of control rooms of the Mantralaya, police, municipal corporations and other agencies to establish a unified emergency response system during the monsoon season.

During the meeting, various central and state agencies presented their preparedness plans. Coordination with the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been strengthened for emergency operations. The Western Naval Command has kept large and small ships, helicopters and interceptor crafts ready, while the Air Force has arranged air ambulance and cargo support facilities.

SDRF teams expanded

Currently, 10 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are operational in Maharashtra and approval has been granted for two additional teams.

In Mumbai, 43 major pumping stations have been activated to tackle waterlogging during heavy rainfall and a smart pump monitoring system has been introduced. Railways in the Konkan and ghat sections will regulate train speeds as a safety precaution during intense rainfall.

3,000 hospital beds reserved

The state government has also reserved 3,000 hospital beds for emergency situations, while disaster management control rooms will function round-the-clock throughout the monsoon season.

Special precautions are being taken on the Mumbai-Goa highway and other major national highways to prevent monsoon-related accidents. Additional safety measures are also being implemented at monsoon tourism destinations.

Girish Mahajan said structural audits of weak bridges should be carried out immediately and traffic on dangerous bridges must be suspended to avoid accidents during the monsoon.

Senior officials from the NDRF, armed forces, Coast Guard, Railways, Meteorological Department, telecom department, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Mumbai Police, civic bodies and district administrations participated in the meeting physically and through video conferencing.

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