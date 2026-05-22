Maharashtra Reshuffles 38 IPS Officers Including Special IGs, Additional CPs, And 27 DCPs And SPs | AI

Mumbai: The reshuffle of IPS officers in the state police force continued on Thursday, with the Maharashtra Home Department issuing transfer and posting orders for 38 IPS officers across the state. The list includes seven Special Inspectors General of Police (IGs), four Additional Commissioners of Police, and 27 Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police rank officers. One Superintendent of Police-rank officer has also been promoted as Additional Commissioner of Police.

Ongoing reshuffle drive

The transfers come amid an ongoing round of reshuffling within the state police administration. Earlier too, several IPS officers were transferred. On Thursday, Home Department Deputy Secretary Sugriv Dhapate issued fresh posting orders for 38 officers.

Among the seven Special IG-rank officers transferred, Nashik Special IG Pravin Padwal has been posted to the VIP Security Department in Dadar, while Sharada Raut, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed in the Women Atrocities Prevention Department. Sanjay Yenpure, Special IG of the VIP Security Department, has been transferred to Nashik. Amravati Special IG Ramnath Pokale has been posted to the State Planning and Coordination Department, while Anti-Naxal Operations Special IG Sandeep Patil has been transferred to Nagpur. Punjabrao Ugle, Special IG of the Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, has been appointed Joint Commissioner of Police, Thane. Mahesh Patil from the State Planning and Coordination Department has been transferred to Amravati.

Additional CPs moved

The reshuffle also includes transfers of Additional Commissioner-rank officers. Nagpur Additional Commissioner Shivaji Rathod has been transferred to Thane, while Pune Anti-Terrorism Squad Additional Commissioner Pramod Shewale has been posted to Navi Mumbai. Vinita Sahu, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed Deputy Inspector General of the State Reserve Police Force in Mumbai. DIG Ashok Dudhe, who was holding the post, has been transferred to Thane. R. Raja from the Wireless Department has been promoted and posted as Additional Commissioner in Mumbai’s Wireless Department.

Among Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent-rank officers, Thane DCP Shashikant Borate has been transferred to the State Police Inspectorate Cell. Sambhaji Kadam, Superintendent of Police in the State CID, Pune, has been posted to the Pune ATS. Nashik Police Academy DCP Akbar Pathan has been transferred to Mumbai, while DCP Vivek Patil has been posted to the Pune CID. Mumbai DCP Vivek Pansare has been transferred to Thane, and Shivaji Pawar has been posted to the Pune Highway Safety Patrol.

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More DCPs reassigned

Thane DCP Amarsingh Jadhav has been transferred to Navi Mumbai’s Dial 112 unit, while Pimpri-Chinchwad DCP Sanjay Sargauda Patil and PMRDA Vigilance Officer Amol Zhende have been posted to Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar. Amravati DCP Deepak Girde has been transferred to Nashik CID. Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar DCPs Vikrant Deshmukh and Preeti Tipre have been transferred to Pimpri-Chinchwad and Mumbai Food and Drug Administration respectively.

State Police Control Room DCP Sameer Sheikh has been posted to Beed, while Mumbai DCP Himmat Jadhav has been transferred to Pune’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force. Coastal Security DCP Ramesh Chopde has been transferred to Daund Police Training Centre. DCP Dattatray Kamble, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed in Mumbai. Navi Mumbai Wireless Department DCP Nilesh Sonawane has been transferred to Thane, while Dial 112 DCP Tanaji Chikhale has been posted to Parbhani.

Orders have also been issued for transfers of 11 other Deputy Commissioners. Among them, DCP Sheela Sail, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed in Mumbai, while Prakash Jadhav has been transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural. Mumbai DCP Balasaheb Patil has been posted to Thane. Thane DCP S.S. Burse has been transferred to the State Intelligence Department, while Shrikant Paropkari has been posted to Coastal Security. State Intelligence Department DCP Ravindra Pardeshi has been appointed Commandant of SRPF Group-1 in Pune. Nagpur DCP Kumar Chinta has been retained in Nagpur, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural SP Vinay Rathod has been transferred to Thane Rural. All officers have been directed to immediately assume charge at their newly assigned postings.

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