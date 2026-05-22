 Chembur To Host Massive Kanakadhara Homam With One Lakh Ahuthis for Goddess Mahalakshmi On May 24
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Chembur To Host Massive Kanakadhara Homam With One Lakh Ahuthis for Goddess Mahalakshmi On May 24

Kalavai Sri Mahadevendra Saraswati Sankaracharya Trust will organise a Kanakadhara Homam at Modern High School grounds, Chembur, on May 24, managing trustee B Shridhar said. Over 100 Vedic priests from Nashik and Pandharpur Veda Patashalas will perform the ritual from 6 am to 1 pm, offering one lakh ahuthis to Goddess Mahalakshmi at 11 homakunds.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 22, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
Chembur To Host Massive Kanakadhara Homam With One Lakh Ahuthis for Goddess Mahalakshmi On May 24
Chembur To Host Massive Kanakadhara Homam With One Lakh Ahuthis for Goddess Mahalakshmi On May 24 | X @navnitkrishnaj

Mumbai: The Kalavai Sri Mahadevendra Saraswati Sankaracharya Trust is organising a huge ``Kanakadhara Homam" at Modern High School grounds, Chheda Nagar, Chembur, on May 24, 2026 (Sunday) with one lakh ``ahuthis" for Goddess Mahalakshmi.

Over 100 priests from Nashik and Pandharpur

The trust managing trustee B. Shridhar said over 100 Vedic priests from the Nashik and Pandharpur Veda Patashalas will be performing the ``homam" at 11 ``homakunds" from 6 a.m till 1pm.

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The ``Kanakadhara strothram" addressed to Goddess Mahalakshmi was invoked by Adi Sankaracharya at the age of five years, when he had gone to a neighbouring home asking for ``bhiksha" (food).

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