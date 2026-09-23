Thane Police Bust Inter-State Burglary Gang Posing As Beggars; 3 Arrested, Valuables Worth ₹12.02 Lakh Recovered | File photo

Thane: The Crime Branch Unit-5 (Wagle Unit) of the Thane Police has dismantled an inter-state burglary syndicate that operated under the guise of beggars to target locked homes. The crackdown led to the arrest of three key suspects and solved six house break-in cases registered across multiple police stations.

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Police seized 15 tolas (152 grams) of gold ornaments, over 4 kg of silver, ₹2.55 lakh in cash, and four mobile phones, amounting to a total recovery of ₹12.02 lakh.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Pradeep Kamleshkumar Gautam (25), Rajkumar Thanaram Rajnath (20), and Daksha Jitendra Bharwadi (20). Following an investigation into a burglary reported at the Srinagar Police Station, detectives analyzed footage from 80 to 85 CCTV cameras along the suspects' travel routes. Based on technical intelligence, police teams conducted raids and apprehended Pradeep and Daksha from Pali, Rajasthan, and Rajkumar from Surat, Gujarat.

Investigators revealed that the gang's modus operandi involved surveying residential neighborhoods while posing as beggars. Once they identified unattended or locked premises, they broke in and looted valuables.

Sustained interrogation solved five additional burglaries registered under the Rabale, Narpoli, Wagle Estate, and Rabodi police station jurisdictions.

The operation was executed by Senior Police Inspector Gorakhnath Gharge and his team under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr. Punjabrao Ugale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Shekhar Bagde. The accused remain in police custody.