Thane: Police bust fake call centre use to exchange international calls with Indian numbers

The Chitalsar police in Manpada of Thane have arrested two people for running an fake call centre. Police seized sim boxes and cards they used to exchange the international number on Indian mobile numbers.

The police said the two arrested accused are identified as Shoeb Akhil Ansari 24 and Momin Taha Imitiyaz 19 both resident of Bhiwandi.

The Chitalsar police in Thane during an investigation in an mobile theft case, with help of technical details and sources, police reached gala number 1279, Ganesh building, new tower compound, Narpoli in Bhiwandi. "The team found some suspicious activity at the above mobile shop. After a search of the police team found three sim boxes, 195 simcards, wifi router and a laptop total worth Rs 2.57 lakhs," said a police officer."

The police team during investigation found that with the help of sim cards and wifi router the accused were exchanging the international number along with Indian number and mailing a lose to the telecom company. "The information about the fake call centre was received to Vinaykunar Rathod, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5 took action to bust the fake call centre or call exchanging scam," said an police officer.

On the complaint of Sachin B, a police constable of Bhoiwada police station in Bhiwandi a case was registered at Chitalsar police station in Thane under sections of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Indian Telegram Act.

Both the accused were arrested on January 14 and further investigation was started.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 06:00 AM IST