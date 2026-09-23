Thane Police Bust ₹5.6 Crore Drug Ring: 4 Arrested, 2.4 Kg MD Seized In Major Crackdown

Thane Crime Branch officials seized more than 2.48 kg of Mephedrone during separate raids near Ghodbunder Road and Kopri | File Photo

Thane, September 23, 2026: In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Thane City Crime Branch has arrested four suspects and seized over 2.48 kilograms of Mephedrone (MD) valued at approximately Rs 5.66 crore ($56,637,290).

The operation, executed following directives from the Thane Police Commissionerate, unfolded in two separate raids across the city. In the first action near Ghodbunder Road, officers intercepted two individuals on an Access scooter—identified as Mojiz Abdul Qadir Shaikh (47) and Tabrez Abdul Shaikh (49)—and seized 567 grams of MD.

The second raid near Kopri yielded a massive haul of 1.915 kilograms of MD from suspects Abdul Rehman Mohiuddin Qadir Shaikh (33) and Abid Mohammad Ali Shaikh (27).

Crackdown On Drug Syndicates

"This crackdown is a direct result of coordinated intelligence gathering and targeted enforcement across our jurisdiction," stated senior police officials overseeing the anti-narcotics campaign. "We remain committed to dismantling drug syndicates and cutting off their distribution networks entirely."

Cases have been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kasarvadavali and Kopri police stations, with further investigations underway to trace the supply chain.

Property Cell Makes Another Arrest

Separately, the Property Cell of the Crime Branch achieved another breakthrough by arresting a notorious criminal involved in chain-snatching and cheating offences.

Identified as Mohammad Zakir Sayyed (alias Pappu), the suspect was linked to 22 resolved cases across Thane, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai. Authorities recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 32.30 lakh.

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Thane Police reaffirmed their commitment to public safety and urged citizens to share confidential tips regarding illegal activities.

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