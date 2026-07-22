Thane Police Arrest Wife And Alleged Lover In Shahapur Murder Case, Blind Killing Solved Within 2 Days

Thane Rural Police arrested two accused in connection with the alleged murder of a Shahapur resident after a technical and forensic investigation | AI Generated File Image

Thane, July 21, 2026: In a swift breakthrough, the Thane Rural Police have solved a blind murder case, arresting a man who allegedly murdered a 52-year-old villager with the help of the victim's wife.

The investigation revealed that the murder was the result of an illicit relationship between the accused and the deceased's wife, with the husband allegedly becoming an obstacle to their affair.

Both the accused have been arrested and remanded to police custody by a local court.

According to the police, the body of Vaman Aalo Nirguda (52) was found in a pool of blood in an isolated agricultural field at Kharpat No. 1 village in Shahapur taluka on July 16. The victim had sustained multiple injuries inflicted with a sharp weapon, indicating a brutal and premeditated attack.

Following the discovery of the body, the victim's wife, Jyoti Vaman Nirguda (36), approached the Kinhavali Police Station, where an offence of murder was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police Crack Blind Murder Case

Considering the seriousness of the crime, Thane Rural Superintendent of Police Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod, along with Additional Superintendent of Police Anmol Mittal, visited the crime scene and directed officers to launch an intensive investigation.

Under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vishal Nagargoje, a joint team comprising officers from the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Kinhavali Police Station was formed.

Investigators examined the crime scene, collected forensic and technical evidence, analysed electronic leads, and questioned several local residents while simultaneously activating their informer network.

Illicit Relationship Emerged As Motive

During the course of the investigation, police developed suspicion about Dhanesh Vedu Mengal (35), a resident of Kharpat No. 1, who was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with the deceased's wife.

Based on technical evidence and other material collected during the probe, police detained Mengal for questioning. During sustained interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime and disclosed that he and Jyoti had been in a relationship for a considerable period.

According to investigators, the couple believed that Vaman Nirguda had become an obstacle to their relationship, prompting them to hatch a conspiracy to eliminate him.

Police said the duo allegedly lured the victim to a secluded agricultural field on July 16, where Mengal repeatedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, resulting in his death.

SP Explains Investigation

Speaking about the case, SP Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod said that the murder took place in a remote area of Shahapur between 4 pm and 6 pm on July 16.

"The initial complaint was lodged by the deceased's wife. However, as the investigation progressed, technical evidence and sustained interrogation clearly established the involvement of both the wife and her lover in the murder conspiracy," Rathod said.

He added that further investigation is underway to recover the murder weapon and gather additional evidence related to the conspiracy.

Both Accused Arrested

Acting on technical inputs and intelligence gathered by the investigation team, police arrested Dhanesh Vedu Mengal. Subsequently, Jyoti Vaman Nirguda was also taken into custody for her alleged role in planning the murder.

Both accused were produced before the court, which remanded them to police custody until July 21. Police said custodial interrogation is continuing to ascertain every aspect of the conspiracy and strengthen the prosecution's case.

Officers Behind The Breakthrough

The successful detection of the case was carried out by a joint team of the Local Crime Branch and Kinhavali Police Station under the guidance of senior officers. The investigation involved meticulous analysis of technical evidence, field intelligence and sustained questioning of suspects.

Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Khernar is conducting the further investigation. Police officials said additional evidence is being collected, including the recovery of the weapon used in the offence, while efforts are underway to complete the investigation and file a comprehensive chargesheet.

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The Thane Rural Police described the case as a significant achievement, noting that a seemingly blind murder was unravelled within two days through coordinated investigation, forensic inputs and technical surveillance.

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