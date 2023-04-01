 Thane police arrest two, including Nigerian national, with ₹46 lakh cocaine
Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
Photo: Prashant Narvekar |

The Thane crime branch unit-5 on Friday evening arrested a Nigerian national and a local man from Thane for alleged possession of cocaine worth ₹46 lakh. 

Vikas Ghodke, the senior police inspector at crime branch unit-5, said, "The team from crime branch unit-5 received a tip-off that the Nigerian national named Gok Lawrence Ajah(32) and a local resident from Indira Nagar identified as Lakshman Anirudh Saw (27) will be coming at Indira Nagar area at Wagle Estate in Thane along with the cocaine. Accordingly, we laid a trap and arrested the accused from Indira Nagar area on Friday evening."

Ghodke further added, "We have seized 115 grams of cocaine worth ₹46 lakh from the accused and also the rickshaw belonging to Saw. We have registered the case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the duo and further investigating the case."





