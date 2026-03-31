Thane: Police Arrest 39-Year-Old History-Sheeter For Attempted Murder & Theft At Petrol Pump On Nashik-Mumbai Highway | File Pic (Representational Image)

Thane: The Naupada Police have successfully apprehended a 39-year-old history-sheeter following a violent assassination attempt and vehicle theft at a petrol pump on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway.

The incident occurred in the early hours of March 27, 2026, at the Shell Petrol Pump near Dharamveer Cut. According to the police, the complainant, Inzamam Siddiqui (26), was refueling his scooter when the accused, identified as Zabiullah Shafiqurrahman Khan, confronted him. The attack was reportedly fueled by a long-standing grudge regarding disparaging remarks made by Khan about Siddiqui’s father two months prior.

In a fit of rage, Khan allegedly fired two rounds at Siddiqui with a country-made pistol, narrowly missing him. Following the murder attempt, the accused threatened Siddiqui’s female companion, Angel Fernandes, at gunpoint before fleeing the scene with the victim’s white Activa scooter.

Under the guidance of senior officials, the Thane Police launched a massive manhunt. Acting on a tip-off received by Police Naik Sunil Dhonde, a trap was laid at Vagle Estate on March 29. Khan was intercepted and taken into custody. During the search, police recovered the country-made pistol used in the crime and the stolen scooter.

Investigations revealed that Khan is a repeat offender with a criminal record dating back to 2012, involving eight previous cases of attempted murder, robbery, and Arms Act violations across various police stations.

The accused has been remanded to police custody until April 2, 2026. The operation was conducted by a dedicated team under the supervision of ACP Sambhajirao Jadhav and Senior PI Abhay Mahajan.

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