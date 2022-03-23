Thane Police arrest 19-year-old accused, detains minor in theft case

The Thane Crime Branch Unit 1 on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old boy and detained a minor for committing theft at the residence of a construction businessman in the Naupada area.

The police said that the accused pretending to be a food delivery boy entered the house and threatened the 15-year-old son of the businessman to ask his mother and the businessman's wife to get Rs. 12 lakh cash and gold ornaments worth Rs. 5 lakhs which they took and fled.

On the complaint of the woman, a case was registered on March 9 at the Naupada police station under section 452, 392 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Naupada police and Thane Crime Branch sleuths began a parallel investigation into the crime scene after the complaint was filed and scrutinized around 50 CCTV cameras from areas of Naupada, Majiwada, Ghodbunder road, fountain hotel, Ahmedabad Highway, Shirsad Phata, Ganeshpuri and Vageshwari to track the accused.

"With the help of CCTV footage we got the picture of the accused, the vehicle he used and the clothes he was wearing. Accordingly, on the basis of the picture and technical details, we arrested one accused and detained a minor," said a police officer.

The police said the arrested accused has been identified as Abhishek Dedhe (19), a resident of Kalyan and detained a 17-year-old minor. "Both of them were handed over to the Naupada police who are further investigating the matter," said Anil Deshmukh, senior police inspector, Thane Crime Branch Unit 1.

The police during the investigation found both the accused were given the job by an already wanted accused namely Jay Bhagat, a resident of Dombivli.

"They got some money to commit the crime. Bhagat is the mastermind in the case and had asked the two to commit the crime. He was aware of the victim's family background and the belongings they keep at home and accordingly a plan was hatched and committed. The arrest of Bhagat will clear the picture as to how close he is to the family and his intention behind the crime," said a police officer.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 08:29 PM IST