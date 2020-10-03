Thane: Pipeline damage leads to temporary water cut from Katai Naka to Mira-Bhayandar

Thane: A water cut was enforced from Katai Naka to Mira-Bhayandar after a water pipeline near Shilphata was damaged on Friday. Repair work is in progress.



According to the official, the MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) water Pipeline (1800 mm diameter) near Shalu Dhaba, Desai village, Shilfata-Badlapur road, Mumbra (W), was damaged, leading to the loss of a huge quantity of water.



Following the alert call, officials from the MIDC water department had reached the site. The damage was reported in late night hours on Friday. As the affect of the same, the Water Supply has been shut down temporarily, while the repair work on the pipeline is in progress.



The water supply from Katai Naka to Mira-Bhayandar has been cut, and the shut down will continue until the pipeline repaired work is carried out, informed an official.