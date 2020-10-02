Thane: Fire in Shopping mall damages 8 shops; no one injured

Thane: A major fire broke out in the shopping centre, at Hiranandani Estate in Thane on Friday morning. Total 8 shops were reportedly damaged due to the incident. However, no casualties or injuries were reported.

"The incident took place at around 8 am, on Friday at Arcadia shopping centre located in Hiranandani Estate. The fire first broke into one of the shops spreading to other neighbouring shops, at the centre. This led to huge smoke spreading within the premises of the shopping centre," said an official, from fire brigade team, Thane.

According to the fire official, the fire kept spreading from one shop to another and thus it took time to control it. The fire was doused with the help of total 8 water tankers, including two jumbo tankers.

"It is suspected that the fire broke due to the short-circuit in one of the shops, which engulfed a total of 8 shops in a line. However, no injury or casualty was reported in this incident. The fire was brought under control by 7 pm, following the cooling operation," added fire official.

The exact reason behind the fire and the shops will also be inspected to check whether they have installed fire safety precautions. Following the report, further action will be taken, informed TMC official.