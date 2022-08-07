Thane: Pillion rider mowed down by truck after bike skids over pothole in Bhiwandi

Pillion rider mowed down by truck after bike skids over pothole in Bhiwandi | Prashant Narvekar

A 65-year-old man who was riding pillion behind his 25-year-old daughter died on Sunday after the bike skidded due to the potholes on road and was mowed down by the incoming truck at Nadi Naka bridge in Bhiwandi.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 pm when the daughter, Aditi Ashok Kabadi (25), was riding her scooter and her father Ashok Gurunath Kabadi (65) was sitting as a pillion rider. Aditi is a tuition teacher and she was taking her father home after some work in Bhiwandi.

Ashok Gurunath Kabadi (65) was mowed down by truck in Bhiwandi | Photo: Prashant Narvekar

Naresh Pawar, a senior police inspector of the Nizampura police station, Bhiwandi said, "Aditi Kabadi has registered a case with us against the truck driver who killed his father. Aditi stays with her mother Ashwini Kabadi (63), father Ashok Kabadi (65) and brother Anil Kabadi (25) and her sister-in-law at Aangaon in Bhiwandi. On Sunday Aditi's father, Ashok was coming home after some work with her daughter on maestro bike number MH-04-GX735. Since there were potholes on the road, Aditi slowed down her bike to avoid the then and her bike skidded while a truck number GJ-27-V8004 hit the bike from behind and the impact was such that both Aditi and Ashok were thrown from the bike while Ashok was mowed down by it. With the help of a passer-by, Aditi took his father to IGM hospital at Bhiwandi on auto-rickshaw where the doctor declared him dead before admission."

Pawar said, "On the complaint of Aditi Kabadi we have registered the case against Dinkar Girja Pakale (50) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279, 337, 338, 304 (A) and 184 of Motor vehicles act and arrested him."

Read Also Tempo driver injured in firing during robbery bid in Thane