e-Paper Get App

Tempo driver injured in firing during robbery bid in Thane

The incident took place on Saturday evening on Bhiwandi-Kharbaon route and it was not known what the tempo was carrying, they said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Tempo driver injured in firing during robbery bid in Thane |

Thane: A tempo driver was injured when a group of three-four persons allegedly fired at the vehicle in an attempt to loot it in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening on Bhiwandi-Kharbaon route and it was not known what the tempo was carrying, they said.

The accused intercepted the tempo and fired at it. When they failed to rob the vehicle, they ran away, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jitendra Agharkar said.

The tempo driver got injured in the attack. He was rescued by some passers-by and rushed to a local hospital where he is undergoing treatment, the official said.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Arms Act, he said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that efforts are on to nab the culprits.

HomeMumbaiTempo driver injured in firing during robbery bid in Thane

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Triple jumper Eldhose Paul wins gold, silver for Abdulla Aboobacker

Commonwealth Games 2022: Triple jumper Eldhose Paul wins gold, silver for Abdulla Aboobacker

Mandeep Kaur's death: Indian consulate in New York expresses grief, extends assistance

Mandeep Kaur's death: Indian consulate in New York expresses grief, extends assistance

'We understand his talent': Rohit Sharma on backing pacer Avesh Khan during West Indies T20 series

'We understand his talent': Rohit Sharma on backing pacer Avesh Khan during West Indies T20 series

Mumbai updates: After a slow start, Maharashtra recorded 27 per cent excess rains in June-July

Mumbai updates: After a slow start, Maharashtra recorded 27 per cent excess rains in June-July

FPJ Exclusive: Boost to infra development to reinvent Maharashtra’s captainship in achieving...

FPJ Exclusive: Boost to infra development to reinvent Maharashtra’s captainship in achieving...