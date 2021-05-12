Thane: Pet turtle dies after falling from 20th floor, owner booked

Thane, May 12: Kapurbawdi police on Wednesday registered a case against a man under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 after his pet turtle fell to death from his residence in a high-rise in Thane, an official said.

The turtle fell from the man's flat, located on the 20th floor of Coral Building in Majiwada area, on May 1, he said.

The case against its owner, Pratik Uttam Chore, was registered at Kapurbawdi police station based on complaint lodged by two NGOs, the official said.

The police said the Amma Care Foundation (ACF) and Plant & Animals Welfare Society – Mumbai (PAWS) office received information along with photographs of the incident regarding a dead pet turtle.

The complainant Sunish Subramanian Kunju, Bonorary Animal Welfare officer of Animal Welfare board of India drafted an official written complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of police, Zone 5, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Vartak Nagar and senior police inspector of Kapurbawadi Police Station.

The complainant Kunju received a call on May 1 from a resident of the high-rise. The resident informed that the owner didn't even claim it. Due to which the body of the turtle was disposed of by the housekeeping staff or watchmen of the society.