Thane: Partial segregation of mail express, local trains on Central Railway's main line to start from Sunday

Partial segregation of mail express and local trains on central railways main line started from Sunday after commission of much awaited 5th line between Thane and Diva. Badlapur fast local (departed from Thane at around 5.37 pm ) was the first train passed through new down fast line between Thane -Diva.

"First hurdles of introduction of 80 more air-conditioned local trains on CRs main line is now cleared , these additional services will be likely to introduce be end of March 2022 after commissioning of 6th line between Thane and and Diva" said an officials

"The completion sixth line between Thane and Diva will completely segregate express trains and local train services on CR. It will also pave the way for the introduction of additional local services on the main line," said chief spokesperson of CR, Shivaji Sutar .

Earlier , on Sunday Mumbai division and Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has operated 14 hours block from 01.20 am to 3.20 pm on Sunday between Thane and Diva for the commissioning of 5th line.

"After block old down slow line ( towards Kalyan) converted into new down fast line and old down fast line line converted into 5th line. With this new 5th line commissioned between Thane and Diva section thus converting 4 lines into 5 lines" said Sunil Udasi CPRO , MRVC.

"Next block of 72 hours for commissioning of new UP fast line on designated alignment with 5th and 6th line will be taken from 4th Feb to 6th Feb, 2022" further added Udasi.

Apart from commissioning of new down fast line and 5th line between Thane and Diva , insertion of new turnouts at Thane and Diva and commissioning of the same after track tamping also completed.

In addition to this over equipments work at Thane and Diva on crossovers/slewed portion with wiring, cross splicing, profiling and slewing/removal of redundant wires also completed during this block.

Similarly, important signalling work involving major alteration in RRI/Panel at Thane and Diva duly ensuring interlocking of new gears with existing gears were also completed during the block

The 5th and 6th rail lines between Thane -Diva are a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-2 (MUTP-2) project.

When work started in 2008, the project on the 9.9 km stretch was estimated to cost Rs 130 crore. It is now estimated to cost Rs 500 crore.

