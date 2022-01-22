Mumbai: Thane-Diva line to observe 14-hour mega block on Jan 22 to Jan 23 for infrastructure work

At the end of the 14-hours block on Thane-Diva, Mumbaikars travelling on Central Railway will be able to travel on three new rail lines out of the total six. After opening up Slow lines, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) will open up one of the Fast lines from Monday. This work is a prelude to the final 72-hours jumbo mega block proposed on February 4-6 that will finally end this 14-year-old long project that will segregate Suburban and long-distance trains.

This 14-hour block started at 1.20 am on the night of January 22-23 will go on till 3.20 pm on Sunday. For two hours between 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, the rail authorities will carry out work on the Up Fast line.

“It will lead to cancellation of more than 100 services of suburban local trains. During the block period, trains will run on Up and Down Slow lines between Diva and Thane,” said a Central Railway official.

The works carried out on January 22-23 is important, as the rail authorities from both MRVC and CR will lay the groundwork for the final separation of the suburban rail system with the long-distance trains from Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Kalyan and then finally on February 4-6 during the 72-hours, two new rail lines 5th and 6th will arise on this 9-km route.

According to senior rail officials, during the 14-hours of work, they will cut and connect the Down Fast line (towards Kalyan-end) on the 300-meters stretch each at both Thane and Diva.

The existing rail line is temporarily dead which will be connected and made live. They will then slew the crossovers – the points through which trains switch rail lines – that will enable trains in smooth movement in the future.

Work shall also entail tamping of sleepers, filling it with ballasts and strengthening the tracks; even at Diva level crossing gate that was recently closed.

“Just before the last 72-hours block, we will also carry out preparatory work in these 10 days. There are in all 17 crossovers that are being created for the two new rail lines,” explained an official from MRVC.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:32 PM IST