A partial cave-in at a 40-foot well in Kalwa led to barricading and a power cut to five adjoining units | File Photo

Thane, November 25, 2026: A partial cave-in near the base of a roughly 40-foot-deep well in Bhaskar Nagar, Kalwa (West), prompted swift precautionary measures by civic and emergency teams on Friday afternoon, including barricading the site and cutting electricity to five adjacent units.

According to official information, authorities received a report of the incident at 12:10 pm on September 25, 2026, from Jai Maa Ganga Chawl, situated near the market area in Bhaskar Nagar. Initial inspection indicated that a section close to the bottom of the well had given way, rendering the remaining structure hazardous.

Safety Perimeter Set Up Around Well

To prevent any untoward incident or accidental access, personnel from the Disaster Management Cell, the Fire Brigade and the Encroachment Department set up a safety perimeter around the well.

As a further precaution, staff from Torrent Power removed electric meter boxes and suspended power supply to five units located immediately next to the affected well.

Civic Officials Monitor Situation

Local corporators Mahesh Salvi and Amisha Patil, the Assistant Commissioner of the Kalwa Ward Committee, and the Disaster Management Officer arrived at the spot to monitor the situation.

On-site response teams also comprised Disaster Management Cell personnel with one pickup vehicle, Fire Brigade officers and firefighters equipped with one rescue vehicle and one jeep, Encroachment Department staff, Thane Municipal Corporation electrical wing personnel, and Torrent Power employees.

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Authorities stated that follow-up action and further site safety measures will be taken up by the Kalwa Ward Committee in coordination with the concerned municipal and utility departments.

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