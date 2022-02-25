e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Thane: Over 970 kg seized drugs destroyed by police

PTI
Pixabay

Pixabay

Advertisement

Police in Thane district of Maharashtra have destroyed over 970 kilograms of narcotic drugs, seized during separate operations, at a facility in Navi Mumbai's Taloja, officials said on Friday.

The banned substances, which weighed 974.824 kilograms, included 938.161 kilograms of ganja, an official release said.

The contraband was seized in 91 separate cases, it said.

The destruction was carried out as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and under the supervision of a committee set up for the purpose, the release added.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: BJP not concerned about Indian students in Ukraine, says Maha minister Jayant Patil Mumbai: BJP not concerned about Indian students in Ukraine, says Maha minister Jayant Patil

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
Advertisement