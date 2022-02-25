Thane: Over 970 kg seized drugs destroyed by police

Police in Thane district of Maharashtra have destroyed over 970 kilograms of narcotic drugs, seized during separate operations, at a facility in Navi Mumbai's Taloja, officials said on Friday.

The banned substances, which weighed 974.824 kilograms, included 938.161 kilograms of ganja, an official release said.

The contraband was seized in 91 separate cases, it said.

The destruction was carried out as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and under the supervision of a committee set up for the purpose, the release added.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:30 PM IST